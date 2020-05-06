 SRVUSD reaches tentative agreement with SEIU | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, May 6, 2020, 1:19 pm

SRVUSD reaches tentative agreement with SEIU

Deal includes 2.56% salary increase

by Ryan J. Degan

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education has reached a verbal tentative labor agreement with its Service Employees International Union, according to district officials, who added that both parties are extremely pleased with the results.

Pending final ratification by the SEIU membership and Board of Education, the agreement -- which was reached on April 27 -- includes an ongoing salary increase of 2.56% effective July 1, 2019, among other benefits.

"The parties are extremely pleased to have brought closure to this year's negotiations and are proud to have reached an agreement that maintains and strengthens competitive salaries, quality health benefits and attractive working conditions for SEIU members in a collaborative, respectful and solution-oriented environment," SEIU President Cari Luchini and SRVUSD Superintendent Rick Schmitt said in a joint statement.

According to district and union officials, some highlights of the tentative agreement include:

* An ongoing increase of 2.56%, 2.31% of which will be applied to employee's salary schedule while the remaining .25% will be applied to the Retired Employee Benefits Trust.

* Revisions to the initial and promotional probationary period to align with new state law.

* Enhanced leave benefits for employees afflicted with a catastrophic illness.

* Enhanced longevity for longtime employees with continuous service in the District.

* Capping monthly cash-in-lieu benefits for employees who do not take health and welfare benefits through the district.

Officials added that a specific timeline for union and board ratification and for providing retroactive payments to SEIU members are pending.

