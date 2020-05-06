Swalwell's ninth virtual town hall to focus on COVID-19 impact on homeless

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore), who represents the state's 15th Congressional District, is hosting another live virtual event on Thursday afternoon.

The focus of Thursday's meeting is how this pandemic has impacted the homeless population in California’s 15th Congressional District and what is being done to address the crisis.

It is the congressman's ninth in his recent weekly series of town hall meetings to help constituents stay updated about the coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting the community.

The May 7 Facebook Live Q&A will start at 1:30 p.m. and feature special guest Arelis Sandoval, a public health nurse with the Alameda County Public Health Department for the past eight years. An East Bay native, Sandoval holds a psychology degree from Stanford University in addition to a Master of Science in nursing from San Francisco State University, and received the award in 2017 for Outstanding Hispanic-Origin Female Nurse from the Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco.

“So long as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting in-person gatherings and following social distancing rules, I will continue to host a robust schedule of ‘live’ events,” Swalwell said. “I want to hear from you, keep answering your questions, and discuss what really matters to our community. I look forward to speaking this Thursday with Arelis Sandoval, who can provide us with a much needed ‘boots on the ground’ perspective of how our local officials are responding to this crisis.”

The Facebook Live Q&A takes place May 7 at 1:30 p.m. Participants can join at Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell. Questions should be submitted in advance on the Facebook event page.