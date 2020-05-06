 Swalwell's ninth virtual town hall to focus on COVID-19 impact on homeless | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, May 6, 2020, 8:15 pm

Swalwell's ninth virtual town hall to focus on COVID-19 impact on homeless

Congressman and guest will also discuss measures taken to address the crisis

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Julia Baum / Pleasanton Weekly

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore), who represents the state's 15th Congressional District, is hosting another live virtual event on Thursday afternoon.

The focus of Thursday's meeting is how this pandemic has impacted the homeless population in California’s 15th Congressional District and what is being done to address the crisis.

It is the congressman's ninth in his recent weekly series of town hall meetings to help constituents stay updated about the coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting the community.

The May 7 Facebook Live Q&A will start at 1:30 p.m. and feature special guest Arelis Sandoval, a public health nurse with the Alameda County Public Health Department for the past eight years. An East Bay native, Sandoval holds a psychology degree from Stanford University in addition to a Master of Science in nursing from San Francisco State University, and received the award in 2017 for Outstanding Hispanic-Origin Female Nurse from the Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco.

“So long as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting in-person gatherings and following social distancing rules, I will continue to host a robust schedule of ‘live’ events,” Swalwell said. “I want to hear from you, keep answering your questions, and discuss what really matters to our community. I look forward to speaking this Thursday with Arelis Sandoval, who can provide us with a much needed ‘boots on the ground’ perspective of how our local officials are responding to this crisis.”

The Facebook Live Q&A takes place May 7 at 1:30 p.m. Participants can join at Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell. Questions should be submitted in advance on the Facebook event page.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,085 views

The Impact of COVID-19 on College Admissions
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 1,538 views

Updated shelter-in-place order wisely opens some doors
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 1,303 views

View all local blogs
 