Alameda County Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Alameda County Fair has been canceled in light of restrictions against mass gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis, fair officials announced on Thursday.

Typically Pleasanton's largest event of the year, the annual fair had been scheduled to run from June 19 to July 12 at the fairgrounds in the central part of town. But county fairs are listed among the final category of activities to be allowed to reopen under state and local shelter orders, likely months away from getting clearance.

"As much as we love putting on the Fair and bringing the community together, it is clear that it is best to postpone the Fair this year. We will celebrate together again in 2021," Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association Board President Gordon Galvan said in a statement.

"Canceling the Fair is devastating to our team and partners who come from across the country to entertain the Alameda County community," Galvan added.

The county fair, which was set for its 108th installment next month, often serves as the unofficial start of summer in Pleasanton and the season's showcase in the Tri-Valley.

The COVID-19 crisis and associated health orders forced the tradition to halt as local and state officials, along with the community at-large, work to reduce potential exposure to the easily-transmissible virus.

That means none of the carnival rides, fried foods and drinks that require both hands, crowded vendor booths, nighttime concerts or other hallmarks of the fair that have become symbolic of summer in Pleasanton. Fair officials said they are exploring the possibility of virtual versions of certain familiar aspects of the fair, like the popular exhibit displays.

"The Alameda County Fair is certainly an annual marquee event for our community and County, one that I know many look forward to attending," Pleasanton City Manager Nelson Fialho told the Weekly. "However given the circumstances we are in with this pandemic, the County Fair Board Association made the appropriate decision to maintain the health and safety for our community."

"I think we knew this was coming, but it was tough to see the confirmation," said Steve Van Dorn, president and CEO of the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, of which the fair is a member.

"We send our very best to the entire Alameda County Fair team and hope there is an opportunity for them to host events late summer/fall of this year to make up for some of this loss," he added. "Needless to say, our summer will not be the same without the Alameda County Fair."

The fair had been slated for an 18-day run from mid-June to mid-July, expected to draw nearly half a million attendees and generate nearly 900 short-term jobs. The event and attendees increase local business such as hotels, restaurants and retail as well.

Though the summer fair is the main event at the Pleasanton fairgrounds, the venue also hosts scores of special events throughout the year -- all of which have been canceled or postponed during the duration of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. The fairgrounds generates more than $32 million in revenue locally each year, fair officials said.

But since the pandemic hit and social-distancing protocols became the mandated norm, the venue has remained largely quiet. The notable exception is the new public COVID-19 testing operation that is in its second week.

Mass gatherings that are the bread and butter of the fairgrounds, including the annual fair, are going to be among the final activities to return under Gov. Gavin Newsom's "California Roadmap to Recovery."

"The Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association has actively been following state and county officials in an effort to comply with public health mandates," Fair CEO Jerome Hoban said.

"The health and safety of guests, staff, and partners continues to be our No. 1 priority, our team is updating protocols and guidelines so that when allowed, we can safely welcome the community back to the venue," Hoban added.

Although the fair itself is canceled, officials are working on the possibility of making certain aspects happen during the summer.

That list could include live horse-racing at the track without spectators, a virtual livestock show and auction, and competitive exhibits and contests held online.

Fair officials also said they are exploring the idea of hosting a community celebration in October if health conditions allow.

For more information on virtual events and refunds for 2020 fair tickets, visit alamedacountyfair.com.