Bay Area breaks from governor, maintains ban on curbside pickup at retail stores

Health officers in six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley warned residents Thursday that the regional COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place guidelines will remain in place through at least May 31 despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's announced changes to the state's order.

While state health guidelines will allow more restaurants and retail stores to operate with curbside pickup and delivery, health officers from Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties will continue to prohibit curbside pick-up at non-essential, non-outdoor businesses.

"We need to continue to work together so those sacrifices don't go to waste," the seven jurisdictions said in a joint statement. "It is critical to maintain our gains."

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, Newsom and state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that the state will slightly loosen its health and safety guidelines starting Friday, allowing manufacturing facilities, some retail stores and other "low-risk" businesses and industries to resume operating, provided that they enforce state health guidelines like physical distancing.

The Bay Area's revised order that went into effect Monday only permits businesses that operate primarily outside to resume operating. As a result, construction projects and real estate transactions could be completed and retail nurseries, landscapers and gardeners could reopen for business.

"We know that COVID-19 has impacted different communities and different counties across the state in very different ways," Ghaly said. "There have been some counties with few cases and no deaths for many, many days and that has contributed to the excellent data that we've seen across the state."

In addition to the modifications announced Thursday, Newsom and Ghaly said state officials are discussing how to safely allow the resumption of seated dining in restaurants and the operation of shopping malls, offices that have not been able to work from home, and outdoor museums.

"While the Governor's Order allows for non-essential business curbside pick-up, he also recognizes jurisdictions across California have been impacted differently from COVID-19. Pleasanton has made great strides in slowing the spread within Alameda County, and we don’t want to lose any of that progress," Pleasanton City Manager Nelson Fialho said.

"Timing of the County’s Health Department directives on when we can safely enter the next phase will be crucial to maintaining the health and safety of our community, as well as our businesses," he added.

The city of Livermore's Twitter account shared the news with this comment, "The City will continue working with (ACPHD) to make progress on safely reopening more businesses and activities. At this time, curbside pickup from non-essential, non-outdoor businesses is not allowed."

From the local business perspective, Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce CEO/president Steve Van Dorn said, "The Chamber understands that the science behind the spread of the pandemic must be the guiding principle for opening businesses in a safe way. We also believe our business community stands ready to adjust to new protocols so their employees and customers will be safe when they return to work and customers visit their place of business."

"Even though Alameda County is not following the State’s lead in allowing non-essential businesses curbside service, we feel confident this will happen in the next week or two," Van Dorn said. "Our focus moving forward at the Chamber is to begin sharing information to our members so they are prepared for the 'new normal when Alameda County begin to open more non-essential businesses."

State officials have monitored six factors in deciding when to begin reopening the state's economy, including the number of coronavirus tests conducted each day, the strain on the state's hospital system, and the state's capacity to vacillate between strict and looser shelter-in-place guidelines.

Newsom said more than 843,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the state and the state is averaging around 30,000 tests per day, half of the state's goal of 60,000 to 80,000 tests daily.

The spike in testing has allowed multiple jurisdictions -- including Los Angeles, Napa and Contra Costa counties -- to make coronavirus tests available to all residents, not only those with symptoms or a doctor's referral.

"This is an iterative process," Newsom said of reopening the economy. "It is a dynamic process. This is not etched in stone. We want to continue to work with people across sectors and to address unintended, not just intended, consequences of these meaningful modifications to the stay-at-home order."

"We share the urgency to reopen and restore our economies and our normal activities, and the equal importance of doing so in a way that is safe, responsible and does not cause a significant increase in serious illness and death, or overwhelm our health care delivery systems," the seven jurisdictions said in their statement.