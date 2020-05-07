 Danville native Grace Leer sings her way into top 11 on 'American Idol' | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Updated: Thu, May 7, 2020, 4:47 pm
Uploaded: Thu, May 7, 2020, 2:22 pm

Danville native Grace Leer sings her way into top 11 on 'American Idol'

SRVHS alum performs 'Over the Rainbow' in honor of hometown

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

A Danville native has been spending her quarantine making her dreams of becoming a singer a reality, and has made it to the top 11 contestants on ABC's "American Idol."

San Ramon Valley High School alum Grace Leer has seen a string of success on the televised singing competition, and will find out if she has been selected for the final seven contestants on Sunday.

"I just wanted to give a shoutout to the town of Danville for all of the love and support you guys have been showing me so far on my American Idol journey," Leer said in a video message sent to the town. "I am so incredibly grateful to have grown up in Danville. It's such a beautiful safe community I love you guys so much."

In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, contestants have been forced to record their songs at home, meaning last week Leer set up equipment and sang in her backyard.

"I can't believe that (my journey) took me back to Danville and I am performing on 'American Idol' from Danville in my own backyard," she added. "It has seriously been a dream."

Known for her love and spectacular country music performances, last Sunday's singing challenge tasked contestants with singing a song that reminded them of home. For her song, Leer performed a rendition of "Over the Rainbow" best known from the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz".

"To sing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' the other day as a tribute to Danville and Greenbrook Elementary and all of my dreams coming true from this small little town that I call home was so special to me," Leer said.

Judges voiced resounding approval of Leer's performance, with Katy Perry saying, "I've never heard your voice like that at all. You went big and it was bold all throughout. It was like you were singing to thousands.

"Remember the audience that you are singing to, if country is your aim, is your goal, is your thing, stay right there. Just hone in on where we are trying to go," added Lionel Richie.

Voting for contestants has closed, but Danville supporters can still check back in to see if Leer advances to the next stage in the contests Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,396 views

Farmers' Market reopens Saturday and golfing solo is now OK
By Tim Hunt | 5 comments | 1,565 views

View all local blogs
 