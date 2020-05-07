Danville native Grace Leer sings her way into top 11 on 'American Idol'

A Danville native has been spending her quarantine making her dreams of becoming a singer a reality, and has made it to the top 11 contestants on ABC's "American Idol."

San Ramon Valley High School alum Grace Leer has seen a string of success on the televised singing competition, and will find out if she has been selected for the final seven contestants on Sunday.

"I just wanted to give a shoutout to the town of Danville for all of the love and support you guys have been showing me so far on my American Idol journey," Leer said in a video message sent to the town. "I am so incredibly grateful to have grown up in Danville. It's such a beautiful safe community I love you guys so much."

In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, contestants have been forced to record their songs at home, meaning last week Leer set up equipment and sang in her backyard.

"I can't believe that (my journey) took me back to Danville and I am performing on 'American Idol' from Danville in my own backyard," she added. "It has seriously been a dream."

Known for her love and spectacular country music performances, last Sunday's singing challenge tasked contestants with singing a song that reminded them of home. For her song, Leer performed a rendition of "Over the Rainbow" best known from the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz".

"To sing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' the other day as a tribute to Danville and Greenbrook Elementary and all of my dreams coming true from this small little town that I call home was so special to me," Leer said.

Judges voiced resounding approval of Leer's performance, with Katy Perry saying, "I've never heard your voice like that at all. You went big and it was bold all throughout. It was like you were singing to thousands.

"Remember the audience that you are singing to, if country is your aim, is your goal, is your thing, stay right there. Just hone in on where we are trying to go," added Lionel Richie.

Voting for contestants has closed, but Danville supporters can still check back in to see if Leer advances to the next stage in the contests Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.