San Ramon: Clarkson to host coronavirus update during online Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is inviting residents to a virtual breakfast on Friday, to talk about the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and Contra Costa County shelter-in-place order.

Typically held on the last Friday of each month at Clementine's Diner, due to the county's shelter-in-place order, Clarkson has shifted to hosting remote meetings weekly in an effort to keep residents up-to-date on all information related to the spread of COVID-19.

This week's breakfast will include a variety of local leaders: San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon Regional Medical Center CEO Ann Lucena, president/CEO of Stanford Health Care-Valley Health Care Richard Shumway and Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco.

"As always, I am grateful to these community leaders for taking time out of their busy schedules to share important updates with residents," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

The online Mayor's Breakfast will take place on Friday from 9-10:15 a.m (approximate end time) and will be streamed on San Ramon's official YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using webinar ID 944 1959 3166.

Participants can also listen in via telephone by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in webinar ID 944 1959 3166, when prompted.

Residents can submit questions via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.