 San Ramon: Clarkson to host coronavirus update during online Mayor's Breakfast | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Updated: Thu, May 7, 2020, 5:01 pm
Uploaded: Thu, May 7, 2020, 2:23 pm

San Ramon: Clarkson to host coronavirus update during online Mayor's Breakfast

Local leaders to answer questions and talk local response to pandemic

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is inviting residents to a virtual breakfast on Friday, to talk about the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and Contra Costa County shelter-in-place order.

Typically held on the last Friday of each month at Clementine's Diner, due to the county's shelter-in-place order, Clarkson has shifted to hosting remote meetings weekly in an effort to keep residents up-to-date on all information related to the spread of COVID-19.

This week's breakfast will include a variety of local leaders: San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon Regional Medical Center CEO Ann Lucena, president/CEO of Stanford Health Care-Valley Health Care Richard Shumway and Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco.

"As always, I am grateful to these community leaders for taking time out of their busy schedules to share important updates with residents," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

The online Mayor's Breakfast will take place on Friday from 9-10:15 a.m (approximate end time) and will be streamed on San Ramon's official YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using webinar ID 944 1959 3166.

Participants can also listen in via telephone by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in webinar ID 944 1959 3166, when prompted.

Residents can submit questions via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,396 views

Farmers' Market reopens Saturday and golfing solo is now OK
By Tim Hunt | 5 comments | 1,565 views

View all local blogs
 