Blackhawk: Measure Z police services tax maintains lead as more ballots counted

The proposed police services parcel tax increase in Blackhawk remains steadily in the lead as Contra Costa County election officials continue to tabulate results from last Tuesday's special election.

As of Friday's results update, Measure Z had 73.44% of the voters in favor (1,681 votes), compared to 26.56% in opposition (608 votes). The tax measure needs approval from more than two-thirds of ballots in order to pass.

Those are actually the same as the percentages reported by the Registrar of Voters' Office on Election Night (73.44% Yes; 26.56% No), although 139 additional ballots were counted in the interim.

Measure Z was a special election conducted by mail-in ballot only, with ballots due to the post office or drop box by last Tuesday. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by the county no later than Friday were considered eligible.

Election officials expect to have the final results certified by this Thursday.

Thus far, voter turnout is reported as 51.89% of the 4,421 registered voters in Blackhawk.

Measure Z seeks to raise the existing tax rate for police services in Blackhawk -- which are provided via the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office -- to $395 per parcel for residential property (single and multi-family), $2,370 per parcel for commercial/industrial/institutional property, and $11,852 per parcel for commercial/theater property in the first year.

It would also include increasing the tax by a flat rate of 3% per year to keep up with police-related expenses after that.

Supporters of Measure Z argued that without the tax increase, Blackhawk would lose one of its four designated officers immediately as well as another within four years, leaving the area with two officers.

No formal opposition argument against Measure Z was filed with the Registrar of Voters' Office for inclusion in the voter guide.