 Blackhawk: Measure Z police services tax maintains lead as more ballots counted | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Sun, May 10, 2020, 3:48 pm

Blackhawk: Measure Z police services tax maintains lead as more ballots counted

Final results for mail-only special election expected to certified this Thursday

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Jeremy Walsh

The proposed police services parcel tax increase in Blackhawk remains steadily in the lead as Contra Costa County election officials continue to tabulate results from last Tuesday's special election.

As of Friday's results update, Measure Z had 73.44% of the voters in favor (1,681 votes), compared to 26.56% in opposition (608 votes). The tax measure needs approval from more than two-thirds of ballots in order to pass.

Those are actually the same as the percentages reported by the Registrar of Voters' Office on Election Night (73.44% Yes; 26.56% No), although 139 additional ballots were counted in the interim.

Measure Z was a special election conducted by mail-in ballot only, with ballots due to the post office or drop box by last Tuesday. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by the county no later than Friday were considered eligible.

Election officials expect to have the final results certified by this Thursday.

Thus far, voter turnout is reported as 51.89% of the 4,421 registered voters in Blackhawk.

Measure Z seeks to raise the existing tax rate for police services in Blackhawk -- which are provided via the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office -- to $395 per parcel for residential property (single and multi-family), $2,370 per parcel for commercial/industrial/institutional property, and $11,852 per parcel for commercial/theater property in the first year.

It would also include increasing the tax by a flat rate of 3% per year to keep up with police-related expenses after that.

Supporters of Measure Z argued that without the tax increase, Blackhawk would lose one of its four designated officers immediately as well as another within four years, leaving the area with two officers.

No formal opposition argument against Measure Z was filed with the Registrar of Voters' Office for inclusion in the voter guide.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Farmers' Market reopens Saturday and golfing solo is now OK
By Tim Hunt | 13 comments | 1,847 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,300 views

View all local blogs
 