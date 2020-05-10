County supervisors set to authorize Pleasant Hill library land sale

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss authorizing the sale of the parcel of land where the soon-to-close Pleasant Hill library now sits.

Sale of the land, on Oak Road west of Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasant Hill, is one element of a four-way plan to knock down the old library and build 34 two-story houses on that land.

A new Pleasant Hill library would then be built on another parcel nearby, and is tentatively scheduled to open in June 2022.

The board of supervisors voted in March to stick with a longstanding plan to demolish the old library. There had been opposition by a local group that opposed the closure. Members of that group said the plan to turn part of the Pleasant Hill Senior Center into a temporary library, with about 10,000 books plus computers and other amenities, is inadequate. That group has sought to keep the existing library operating until the new one opens, but the supervisors doing so would be prohibitively costly, and would disrupt the four-way plan.

Tuesday's supervisors meeting, to be held on video with the supervisors taking part remotely, begins at 9:30 a.m.