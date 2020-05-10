 County supervisors set to authorize Pleasant Hill library land sale | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Sun, May 10, 2020, 9:21 am

County supervisors set to authorize Pleasant Hill library land sale

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss authorizing the sale of the parcel of land where the soon-to-close Pleasant Hill library now sits.

Sale of the land, on Oak Road west of Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasant Hill, is one element of a four-way plan to knock down the old library and build 34 two-story houses on that land.

A new Pleasant Hill library would then be built on another parcel nearby, and is tentatively scheduled to open in June 2022.

The board of supervisors voted in March to stick with a longstanding plan to demolish the old library. There had been opposition by a local group that opposed the closure. Members of that group said the plan to turn part of the Pleasant Hill Senior Center into a temporary library, with about 10,000 books plus computers and other amenities, is inadequate. That group has sought to keep the existing library operating until the new one opens, but the supervisors doing so would be prohibitively costly, and would disrupt the four-way plan.

Tuesday's supervisors meeting, to be held on video with the supervisors taking part remotely, begins at 9:30 a.m.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Farmers' Market reopens Saturday and golfing solo is now OK
By Tim Hunt | 6 comments | 1,797 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,133 views

View all local blogs
 