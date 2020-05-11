 Canceled: Alamo movie/concert series, Danville Community Band's final show of season | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, May 11, 2020, 2:50 pm

Canceled: Alamo movie/concert series, Danville Community Band's final show of season

Large public gatherings still forbidden by state

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

A number of local events originally scheduled for the summer have been canceled in the past week, due to the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus and subsequent shelter-in-place order issued by the State of California.

According to county and local officials, the 2020 Alamo Concert and Movie Series as well as the Danville Community Band's final show of the 2019-2020 season have officially been canceled due to the spread of the virus.

"Due to the County Health Department’s current COVID-19 Shelter in Place Order, and the governor’s expectation that residents of California will not be allowed to gather in large groups for the foreseeable future, the county is canceling the annual Alamo summer concert and movie series at Livorna Park this year," Contra Costa County Public Works Department officials said in a statement.

The concert and movie dates were scheduled for the months of June 2020 and July 2020.

Originally set to perform their final show of the season on June 14, Danville Community Band representatives explained that they regretfully had to cancel their final show of the year because they haven't had the opportunity to rehearse together since March, and even if they were allowed by the state to hold a concert they would not be prepared to do so.

"Thank you to the greater Danville community, our band followers, and Community Presbyterian Church for being supportive of the Danville Community Band," George March told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "We look forward to resuming rehearsals when it is deemed appropriate and responsible to do so."

Residents can watch for future concert information and announcements on the Danville Community Band's website.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Farmers' Market reopens Saturday and golfing solo is now OK
By Tim Hunt | 13 comments | 1,916 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,628 views

View all local blogs
 