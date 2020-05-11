Canceled: Alamo movie/concert series, Danville Community Band's final show of season

A number of local events originally scheduled for the summer have been canceled in the past week, due to the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus and subsequent shelter-in-place order issued by the State of California.

According to county and local officials, the 2020 Alamo Concert and Movie Series as well as the Danville Community Band's final show of the 2019-2020 season have officially been canceled due to the spread of the virus.

"Due to the County Health Department’s current COVID-19 Shelter in Place Order, and the governor’s expectation that residents of California will not be allowed to gather in large groups for the foreseeable future, the county is canceling the annual Alamo summer concert and movie series at Livorna Park this year," Contra Costa County Public Works Department officials said in a statement.

The concert and movie dates were scheduled for the months of June 2020 and July 2020.

Originally set to perform their final show of the season on June 14, Danville Community Band representatives explained that they regretfully had to cancel their final show of the year because they haven't had the opportunity to rehearse together since March, and even if they were allowed by the state to hold a concert they would not be prepared to do so.

"Thank you to the greater Danville community, our band followers, and Community Presbyterian Church for being supportive of the Danville Community Band," George March told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "We look forward to resuming rehearsals when it is deemed appropriate and responsible to do so."

Residents can watch for future concert information and announcements on the Danville Community Band's website.