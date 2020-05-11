Danville native's journey on 'American Idol' comes to an end

Danville's hometown "American Idol" contestant Grace Leer had her journey come to an end on Sunday, when she was eliminated from ABC's singing competition show.

The San Ramon Valley High School alum advanced all the way to the contest's top 11 participants, but was unable to garner enough votes to advance to the final seven.

"Thank you so much to American Idol and all of you guys for all of the support and the love. I can not wait for what is next, truly this is just the beginning. Thank you guys so much, I love you all," Leer said in a video published on her Instagram account.

While on the show, Leer had made a name for herself as a country music singer, performing hits such as "Cry" by Faith Hill and last week's rendition of "Over the Rainbow."

Fans of the show will officially decide the next American Idol, when the show holds its season finale next Sunday at 8 p.m.