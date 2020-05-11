San Ramon Council to review city's financial situation during special workshop

Discussions over San Ramon's financial situation and its response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will take center stage on Tuesday, when local officials convene for the City Council's regularly scheduled meeting and a special budget workshop.

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order, the council plans to conduct a special budget workshop to review the status of the city's general fund reserve prior to the start of its regular meeting.

Typically a routine review of the city's financial situation, Tuesday's workshop will cover a variety of topics including San Ramon's general fund reserve policies and post-employment benefits for former staff. However, consultants who created the report did note that information was collected prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and may not necessarily reflect the city's most up-to-date financial situation.

"Our analysis was done prior to the recent COVID-19 pandemic and associated emergency actions and declarations. Consequently, we did not assess the financial impact this event has had or will have on the city’s general fund or on reserves," officials from Management Partners consulting firm wrote in a report to the city.

Noting that staff will need to conduct an analysis of COVID-19's financial effects on the city, Management Partners officials did say that, on average, a city with approximately 17% of general fund spending set as a reserve will exhaust those funds by approximately August 2020 without any corrective actions.

After reviewing financial issues within the city, council members then plan to convene for their regular meeting, during which time they will listen to a comprehensive report on the local response to COVID-19 by City Manager Joe Gorton.

Moving on to some non-coronavirus related items, the council is also set to hear an annual report from the city's Open Space Advisory Committee from the committee's Chairperson Aparna Madireddi.

Tuesday's meetings will begin at 3 p.m. with the city's budget workshop. Interested residents can view a video of that meeting on the city's Zoom account using webinar ID 969 6011 6145, or on its Youtube page.

Residents can submit public comments via email to CityClerk@sanramon.ca.gov. Comments must be sent prior to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment Workshop 5/12/2020” in the subject line. In the body of the email comments must also include the submitter's name and the item they wish to speak on.

Officials then plan to reconvene online for the City Council's regular meeting at 7 p.m. Residents can also view that meeting on San Ramon's Youtube page, or via Zoom using webinar ID 945 2329 6394.

Comments can also be sent to CityClerk@sanramon.ca.gov and are due no later than 6 p.m.