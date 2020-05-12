 San Ramon Valley governments to convene for joint meeting | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 12, 2020, 2:53 pm

San Ramon Valley governments to convene for joint meeting

Officials to talk local response to coronavirus pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan

Local government officials throughout the San Ramon Valley will be convening to talk about the local response to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) during a special meeting on Wednesday morning.

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order, local representatives from the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, Danville Town Council, San Ramon City Council and Contra Costa County District II Supervisor's office will meet online to provide updates on their activities over the past several months.

Each jurisdiction will provide an update on their own community's response to the COVID-19 crisis as well as other major government activities recently conducted.

Residents interested in submitting public comments to the meeting can do so by emailing dfriedmann@danville.ca.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and include the commenters name in the body of the email.

The San Ramon Valley government's joining meeting is set to be held Wednesday at 8 a.m. Interested residents can view the meeting on video teleconferencing app Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84416879312 https:// us02web.zoom.us/j/84416879312 using the webinar ID 84416879312.

For audio access, residents can call any of the following number to listen in: (669)900-6833, (346)248-7799, (253)215-8782, (312)626-6799, (929)205-6099 or (301)715-8592.

