Uploaded: Tue, May 12, 2020, 3:35 pm

SRVUSD releases plan for summer school

All course to be taught remotely for the duration of summer

by Ryan J. Degan

Summer school will be back in session in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District this year; however, according to district officials, it will be held remotely.

This year's summer school sessions, SRVUSD schools will be holding intervention classes for elementary students and remediation classes for secondary students in addition to offering its Math Bridge program for middle-school students.

"We appreciate your patience and flexibility, as summer school has required significant modifications due to the ongoing public health crisis," district officials said in a statement. "Please contact your child’s teacher, counselor or site administrator should you have individual questions. More information is available on our website."

All students who need summer school for remediation will be contacted by their school site for enrollment into class. However, those interested in enrolling in the Summer Math Bridge Program will need to initiate the process -- which residents can learn more about on the district's website.

For elementary schools, the district will be offering a series of intervention classes in math and English language arts for students going into the first through fifth grades. District officials said students who may benefit the most from these courses will be referred for participation "by teachers and school sites based on assessment data."

Middle-school students who received a grade of F through their third-quarter progress report, or a No Mark during the period of remote learning in math and English language arts will be signed up for remediation, with students who receive a D grade being admitted based on space availability.

The Middle School Math Bridge Program was created for students wishing to advance from Course 1 to Course 3, or from Course 2 to Algebra 1. No prerequisites are required for advancement according to district officials, who added that all Course 1 and Course 2 math students should have already received a letter with registration details.

High-school students who received a grade of F in their first semester, or a No Mark during remote learning, will likewise be offered remediation courses in a variety of subjects. Students who receive a D will also be admitted based on space availability.

District officials say high-school classes will be offered through the district's Edgenuity online platform with guidance from a certificated teacher.

Independent study will also be offered to current seniors who have not graduated on time and require classes for an August graduation.

The district will also be offering remote learning programs for elementary, middle and high school English language learners throughout the summer.

