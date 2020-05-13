EBMUD to resume construction projects by mid-May

The East Bay Municipal Utility District, which provides water to 1.4 million people in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, including most of the San Ramon Valley, says it will resume construction projects in mid-May after putting all but essential work on hold during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

EBMUD says its workers and the contractors it uses "will follow all protective measures to the greatest extent possible."

In an announcement, the utility said, "Due to the nature of the work, maintaining six feet of distance isn't always possible and crews may sometimes need to lift facial coverings to be heard clearly over the sound of machinery. We ask that you maintain six feet of distance from workers."