San Ramon council holding interviews for Economic Development Advisory Committee

The San Ramon City Council plans to convene for a special meeting on Thursday evening to conduct interviews and appoint members for its Economic Development Advisory Committee.

Tasked with advising the council on issues related to the development of the local economy, the committee is currently seeking six candidates to fill the regular member vacancies and one candidate to fill the alternate member vacancy for terms to run through January 2022; as well as one member to fill an alternate member vacancy for a term to run through January 2021 -- alternate members serve on the committee when regular members are absent or unable to do so.

Ten applicants will be interviewed for the committee, including Chadi Chazbek, Williams Ejuwa, Terry Koehne, Michael Lee, Shudong Ma, Patience Ofodu, Dan Perez, Dwight Pratt, Pallavi Sringeshawa and Min Zhu.

Thursday's special City Council meeting will be held remotely in order to adhere with Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order, and is set to begin at 5 p.m. on video teleconferencing application Zoom. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 953 4838 5953.

Residents can submit public comments via email to CityClerk@sanramon.ca.gov. Comments must be sent prior to 4 p.m. on Thursday and include “Public Comment 5/14/2020” in the subject line.