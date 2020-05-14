 Public sector jobs untouched so far in Contra Costa County, but layoffs loom | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Thu, May 14, 2020, 3:49 pm

Public sector jobs untouched so far in Contra Costa County, but layoffs loom

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

While many businesses confront financial ruin and unemployment soars, jobs in Contra Costa County's public sector have remained remarkably secure. But that could soon change.

So far, while Contra Costa County is bracing for April unemployment figures that may exceed the Great Recession, not a single full-time county employee was laid off in March or April.

"No, we have not laid off any employees at this time," said Candace Andersen, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. "The county is continuing to provide services through this pandemic. We're the safety net for the most vulnerable, and need to continue, now more than ever, to provide services."

The relative job security of public sector employees doesn't sit well with Jack Weir, executive director of the Contra Costa Taxpayers Association, an anti-tax watchdog group.

"In many of our local jurisdictions, priorities have changed from providing service at reasonable cost to providing the most secure and most handsomely compensated jobs to public employees," Weir said.

"The very idea that these jurisdictions are keeping people on their payrolls while the people who pay these employees are out of work is outrageous."

But public employees are playing a critical role during the current crisis, Andersen said, noting that even county employees whose jobs were deemed non-essential have shifted to such important functions as working in the county Emergency Operations Center or tracking and tracing COVID-19 patients.

Andersen cited the flexibility of the county library, now providing space, staff and technology to help in the county's emergency response to the pandemic. Library employees are producing masks on 3D printers for first responders, with some staff members working as disaster service workers throughout the county.

Not only the county itself but also many municipalities within Contra Costa County have avoided public sector layoffs.

An analysis of public staffing numbers for March and April shows that 12 county municipalities have not laid off any full-time workers through April, though some temporary employees have been dropped, had their hours cut or in some cases have been reassigned.

Moraga Town Manager Cynthia Battenberg said that the workload of the Parks and Recreation staff has not been reduced even with all of the facility closures in town.

"Staff are planning multiple summer scenarios as well as rescheduling events and issuing refunds," Battenberg wrote in a staff report. She also noted that while planning applications have decreased in March and April, the planning department staff is catching up on the backlog of Municipal Code updates.

But harder decisions loom as the pandemic wreaks havoc with public finances.

To help offset a significant deficit in operating revenue for the largest city in the county, Concord city council members cut their own salaries 10% in April and the city slashed the pay of top city executives, including the city manager, by 5%. More cuts may be in the offing.

Walnut Creek is implementing a hiring freeze and plans to furlough many of its hourly workers. The city estimates a $13 million revenue decrease for this fiscal year due to shortfalls in sales tax, property tax, occupancy tax, interest and franchise fees.

The city of El Cerrito, facing a $3.8 million budget deficit this year, has furloughed 90 part-time employees, reduced management benefits and proposed elimination of a position in its police department.

And Lafayette forecasts a revenue decrease of $1 million this year and $1.6 million next year. In April, Mayor Mike Anderson conceded that layoffs may be on the way for city employees.

"It's on the table," Anderson said.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,374 views

Cart restrictions lifted on public golf courses
By Tim Hunt | 2 comments | 1,670 views

View all local blogs
 