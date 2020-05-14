 San Ramon: Clarkson to talk county shelter order during online Mayor's Breakfast | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Thu, May 14, 2020, 11:27 am

San Ramon: Clarkson to talk county shelter order during online Mayor's Breakfast

Mayor to be joined by Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to hold his seventh virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, during which time he will meet with several local leaders to talk about the region's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

For this week's breakfast, Mayor Clarkson will be joined by Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano, who will review the county's shelter-in-place order and other policies aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

"Dr. Farnitano along with representatives from Alameda, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, and the city of Berkeley are responsible for developing the Health Orders that guide the entire Bay Area," Clarkson said in an email to residents. "The most recent health order also introduced a framework to guide the health officer’s decisions about further easing of restrictions, focusing on progress achieved addressing COVID-19 and ensuring that there are adequate health care resources available."

Clarkson added that the Contra Costa Health Services website has an "Indicators Dashboard" available for monitoring progress of the virus.

The duo will be joined by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen and San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, who will help answer as many residents submitted questions as possible.

Residents can submit questions via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's official YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using webinar ID 947 3417 8005.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in webinar ID 947 3417 8005, when prompted.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,374 views

Cart restrictions lifted on public golf courses
By Tim Hunt | 2 comments | 1,670 views

View all local blogs
 