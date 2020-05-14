San Ramon: Clarkson to talk county shelter order during online Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to hold his seventh virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, during which time he will meet with several local leaders to talk about the region's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

For this week's breakfast, Mayor Clarkson will be joined by Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano, who will review the county's shelter-in-place order and other policies aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

"Dr. Farnitano along with representatives from Alameda, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, and the city of Berkeley are responsible for developing the Health Orders that guide the entire Bay Area," Clarkson said in an email to residents. "The most recent health order also introduced a framework to guide the health officer’s decisions about further easing of restrictions, focusing on progress achieved addressing COVID-19 and ensuring that there are adequate health care resources available."

Clarkson added that the Contra Costa Health Services website has an "Indicators Dashboard" available for monitoring progress of the virus.

The duo will be joined by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen and San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, who will help answer as many residents submitted questions as possible.

Residents can submit questions via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's official YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using webinar ID 947 3417 8005.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in webinar ID 947 3417 8005, when prompted.