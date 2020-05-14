SRVUSD board holding two special meetings on superintendent search

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is continuing its mission to replace outgoing Superintendent Rick Schmitt and is set to hold two in-person meetings in the days ahead to discuss a possible appointment.

On Friday and Saturday, district officials plan to meet in closed session to discuss their options and review the status of the search with assistance from the private firm Leadership Associates -- a group selected by the Board of Education to lead the search process.

Meetings will be conducted in closed session and not open to the public, however residents can still submit comments for review by the board by emailing Cindy Fischer at cfischer@srvusd.net or by fax by 838-3147 before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Due to Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order, residents are also not allowed to attend the public comment portion of the meeting in person.

Schmitt announced in April that he would be retiring at the end of the school year in June after having served as the administrative leader of the SRVUSD for the past four years. While the search for his replacement is ongoing, the district plans to release updates on its "Superintendent Search" webpage.

The SRVUSD will hold its first meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday (May 15), at John Baldwin Elementary School, 741 Brookside Drive, Danville.

The second meeting will be held Saturday (May 16) at 1:30 p.m., also at John Baldwin Elementary.