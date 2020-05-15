East Bay Parks issues rattlesnake advisory warning for park visitors

With spring weather arriving, East Bay Regional Park District officials have observed the re-emergence of snakes -- most notably rattlesnakes -- and have issued a rattlesnake safety advisory for park visitors.

According to park officials, when the weather gets warm, snakes come out to explore their environment, which can lead to more encounters with humans and dogs. However there are certain precautions that can be taken that will reduce the danger posed to hikers and snakes alike.

"(If you come across a snake) leave it alone -- do not try to capture or harm it. All park wildlife is protected by law. If you see a snake on a trail, wait for it to cross and do not approach. Then move carefully and slowly away," park officials said in a statement.

To help hikers enjoy the East Bay's wilderness, park officials have issued the following safety tips for visitors:

* Avoid hiking alone so you have help in case of emergency -- per local health orders, residents can hike only with members of their immediate household due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

* Scan the ground ahead of you as you walk, jog or ride. Stay on trails and avoid walking in tall grass.

* Look carefully around and under logs and rocks before sitting down.

* Avoid placing your hands or feet where you cannot see clearly.

* Keep leashed pets on designated trails and away from snakes if they see one -- all dogs should be on-leash at all times, in all parks during COVID-19.

* Bring plenty of water for yourself and your pets as drinking fountains are temporarily closed. Many parks do not have a direct water supply.

On the chance that a hiker is bitten by a rattlesnake, park officials advise hikers to stay calm, lie down with the affected limb lower than the heart and send someone to call 9-1-1. If a resident is alone they should calmly walk -- do not run -- to the nearest source of help to dial 9-1-1.

Getting quick medical attention is critical, so hikers should not spend time on tourniquets, sucking poison out of the affected area or using a snake bite kit.

If bitten by any other kind of snake, hikers should wash the wound with soap and water or an antiseptic and seek medical attention.

Hikers who are unsure of what kind of snake bite them, should check the bite for two puncture marks -- in rare cases one puncture mark -- associated with intense, burning pain. This is a typical rattlesnake bite, other snake bites may leave multiple teeth marks without burning pain.

Parks officials did add that while it is best to remain cautious out on trails and especially around snakes, they serve as an important resource in the region's natural environment.

"Snakes are an important resource in the natural environment. They are prime controlling agents of rodents, insects, and other reptile populations. Enjoy them from afar and leave them where they are found," parks officials said."Please help us to protect wildlife and their environment for present and future generations."

Additional information is available at ebparks.org/SnakeSafety,residents can also download a PDF version of East Bay Regional Park's Common Snakes brochure.