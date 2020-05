In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today

An equipment malfunction on Friday afternoon caused a power outage initially affecting about 4,500 customers in Danville, according to an advisory from Danville police.

PG&E crews are at the scene on Sycamore Valley Road, according to police.

As of 1:30 p.m., PG&E's outage map reports that about 1,400 remain affected by the outage.

Traffic signals are also affected and motorists are reminded that impacted intersections are to be treated as four-way stops.