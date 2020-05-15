 New county health order allows outdoor gatherings where attendees stay in their cars | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Fri, May 15, 2020, 3:02 pm

New county health order allows outdoor gatherings where attendees stay in their cars

Provides new options for churches, graduation ceremonies and more

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Contra Costa County health officials issued a health order Friday that will allow outdoor gatherings to resume provided that attendees remain in their vehicles.

The order, which goes into effect on Tuesday (May 19), will offer a new gathering option for events like religious services and academic graduation ceremonies that have been canceled or moved online as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Gatherings could take place in large areas like parking lots for no more than three hours. Event hosts and staff members would be permitted to attend gatherings outside of a vehicle, but all other attendees must remain inside.

"The evidence suggests that the shelter-at-home order and other social distancing measures that we have undertaken as a community are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our area," Contra Costa County Supervisors Candace Andersen said. "We must remain cautious, but the time has come for some controlled community gatherings."

Event hosts must obtain permission from the property owner where a gathering will take place and written health and safety guidelines. Gatherings larger than 10 vehicles must also have security to monitor vehicle traffic and safety.

Event hosts will not be required to make public restrooms available but must maintain strict sanitization guidelines if they choose to do so.

Sale of food and other concessions at gatherings will not be allowed but event attendees can receive important documents such as a diploma in accordance with physical distancing guidelines as outlined by Contra Costa Health Services.

"We have made a lot of progress this spring, but COVID-19 is still circulating in our community," county health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said. "We are carefully tracking data related to infections and hospitalization to determine when and how to gradually ease social restrictions in the health orders."

As of Friday morning, 1,100 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Contra Costa County, including 33 reported deaths. Nearly 22,000 people have been tested countywide, according to county data.

The text of the full order can be found at coronavirus.cchealth.org.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,676 views

Sacramento legislators are getting serious about an ugly budget
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 1,043 views

View all local blogs
 
Graduation 2020

Celebrate Your Graduate!

Preserve this special moment in time. Honor and recognize your graduate’s achievements in a special designated ad.

Learn More