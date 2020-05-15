San Ramon offers springtime art exhibit online

Art lovers who have been missing trips to exhibitions and museums are in luck because the city of San Ramon has found a way to bring its planned springtime exhibit "Our Fragile Earth" to residents' homes instead.

Previously set to be displayed in the San Ramon City Hall prior to the county's shelter-in-place order," Our Fragile Earth" by artist Dana Mano-Flank is available for viewing on the city's website and features a collection of artwork depicting the fragile connections between nature and human society.

"In particular, she seeks to create awareness, insight and understanding as she explores the fragile connections between nature and human society," San Ramon city officials said in a description of the exhibit. "In her work, Dana uses materials with direct relationship to the elements, and addresses issues of environmental stewardship."

Mano-Flank's art has appeared in numerous solo, invitational and juried exhibitions in museums, galleries and art centers throughout the United States.

City officials noted that in her mixed media paintings, Mano-Flank incorporates wabi-sabi, a traditional Japanese aesthetic to capture the small and simple beauty of nature -- further integrating natural materials found in forests, quarries and oceans with pigments, pastes and mediums, recreating organic textures on her canvases.

"Although our art galleries are closed, we still want to bring great art to you at home. We have some of the pieces by our gallery artists, including Dana Mano-Flank (art featured), on our website," city officials said in a statement.

Originally scheduled to run through May 25, interested residents can view "Our Fragile Earth" on the city's website. More work by Mano-Flank can also be viewed on her website www.danamanoflank.com.