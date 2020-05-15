 Tri-Valley music educators take private lessons to the internet | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Fri, May 15, 2020, 3:51 pm

Tri-Valley music educators take private lessons to the internet

Online instruction is better than none, they agree, as they tweak their teaching techniques

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli

Concert pianist Tamriko Siprashvili, founder of Inspire Academy of Music & Arts in Pleasanton, for years resisted musicians from other parts of the world who asked for online instruction.

"Some would say online teaching was great, but I never believed in that," Siprashvili said. "I believed in human interaction."

Then the world began sheltering in place.

"When it started happening, I said, 'What's going to happen to all of these children, all of my teachers?'" Siprashvili recalled.

She soon realized the only choice was to hold classes via the Internet.

"My goal was for children to have the continuous education," Siprashvili said. "Also, the teachers needed to have income. I felt like it was the logical move to do, a very painful move but very logical."

For her first online piano lesson, Siprashvili used her cell phone and found it challenging to set up correctly.

"I remember that first day – it was very hard in the beginning," she said.

Now she uses a special mount and has learned what works with FaceTime and Zoom – and what doesn't.

"When I teach, toward the end of each lesson, I always ask myself, 'What did I accomplish with this student today?' Yes, I still do accomplish, but it takes a little longer and much more work from me," Siprashvili said.

Normally she sits next to the student at the piano to demonstrate fingering and make notations in the music. Now pupils must make their own notations at her direction, which takes longer, she explained.

Inspire has more than 200 students enrolled in various musical studies, and Siprashvili herself has 22 piano students.

"We are blessed that we live in this area," she noted, where her students have everything they need for online instructions.

Even so, there can be problems with the Internet connection freezing.

Nancy Mitchell, who has been teaching violin in Danville for 27 years, agrees that connections can be a problem, with freezing or a lag, but says right now online teaching is worth the drawbacks.

"For me, it's about keeping the kids motivated and their skills sharp, although it's not something I would normally recommend," Mitchell said. "Music trains the brain, so I think it's important. And their lessons are a form of socialization. I feel so lucky that I can do this."

Of her 25 students, only one opted not to have online instruction, which she does mostly using FaceTime.

"At the beginning of this whole shutdown, I knew I would have to isolate myself," Mitchell remembered. "The parents have been totally supportive. They have even offered to do my grocery shopping for me."

She said previously she was a "dinosaur" regarding technology but she has come a long way.

"Most of the kids are using their phones or their iPads," she said. "One student wanted to do Skype so the parent had to help me through that."

Her students "attend" lessons in their pajamas sometimes, mostly on phones or iPads in their bedrooms or their parents' room so they can have their lesson while the parents work in other parts of the house.

Mitchell, who also plays with Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra, has continued in her living room, where she has a grand piano, and she said the floor is now covered with music.

"One hard thing is getting them the music because I use a lot of my own," she said. "Now I am telling some of them to buy the books."

"I used to accompany them on the piano, and we would play duets, but that's out the door for now," she added.

Mitchell said it was always important to her to make violin lessons enjoyable, completely different from her own rigorous training, and she continues in this vein.

"I try to make it fun and build up their self-esteem because I know they're suffering in so many other ways," she said. "We can laugh with the music, and experience happiness. And when we are sad, we can take it out on the violin. It allows your emotions to come out."

Many of her students are going through auditions for orchestras now, Mitchell said, so she also guides them through making recordings.

"I have a passion to teach, to give back for what I've learned," she said. "And they are moving on, getting better. That's why it's important for them to continue to play now. Some day we will go back to our new normal."

Tamriko Siprashvili has drawn crowds to her local performances for years, notably to benefit Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council for its school programs.

"I love to play for people," Siprashvili said. "It feeds me, the interaction. Live music is live music and nothing can change that."

She thinks that when she goes back to teaching local students in person, she may continue online with others who do not live nearby.

"I never thought I would say this, but yes, I see that (teaching online) I can accomplish things," she said.

Siprashvili's teaching lineage goes back six generations, starting with Beethoven who played with Carl Czerny, from there to Franz Liszt, and through the ages until Tamriko was trained at Moscow Conservatory of Music.

"I was very lucky to have the greatest teachers, and what legacy do you leave? To pass that knowledge to other people," Siprashvili said.

She hopes something good will come from this difficult time of illness, suffering and sheltering at home.

"All of a sudden, we realize that art is incredibly important in our life, that is our spiritual life," Siprashvili said. "This situation is the first time for our generation to experience something like this, and it is humbling."

Nancy Mitchell expressed the same sentiment.

"We all need music now," Mitchell said. "It is the heart and joy of the soul, so healing. Even with this virus, we are still blessed with this universal language."

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,676 views

Sacramento legislators are getting serious about an ugly budget
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 1,043 views

View all local blogs
 
Graduation 2020

Celebrate Your Graduate!

Preserve this special moment in time. Honor and recognize your graduate’s achievements in a special designated ad.

Learn More