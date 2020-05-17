Contra Costa County tax collector open to public for appointments only

Starting Monday, the Contra Costa County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office will allow public visits by appointment only.

An appointment can be made by calling (925) 957-5280 during call center hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays, according to a release from the tax collector's office.

Appointments can also be requested by emailing the office at taxinfo@tax.cccounty.us.

Appointments will be set at 15-minute intervals in order to maintain social distancing. A maximum of two people from the same household will be allowed during each visit.

Before arranging an appointment, residents should visit the tax collector's website at www.cctax.us for online services and information.