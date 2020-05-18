 Blackhawk Museum offers educational video series online | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Mon, May 18, 2020, 5:56 pm

Blackhawk Museum offers educational video series online

Videos feature material related to current museum exhibits

by Ryan J. Degan

The Blackhawk Museum may have closed down during the coronavirus pandemic, but it has provided an online collection of videos to help keep history and car lovers alike entertained and educated for the duration of their lockdown.

The online speaker series is available on the museum's website and features a diverse variety of educational videos directly related to ongoing exhibits that can be found in the Danville museum.

"We continue to evaluate the situation, with guidance from the Contra Costa Health Services, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control, as to when the museum may reopen to the public. Our utmost priority is to minimize the chances that infectious disease could spread among the visitors, staff and volunteers at Blackhawk Museum and in the community," museum staff said on their website.

The video series contains dozens of interviews, past speaker engagements and other event videos that cover a diverse number of topics ranging from car profiles, to life in the old west and the unearthing of the Terracotta Warriors in China.

Interviews include John Nikas explaining the theory of automotive evolution, Mark Jordan exploring the famed Lewis and Clark expedition, Jerry Fick analyzing the Battle of Little Bighorn and Peter Brock looking back at BRE's Japanese auto-racing history.

Prior to shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum offered a series of exhibits that followed the theme of "many worlds one museum." Previously ongoing exhibits included the recently opened Into China exhibit, the Art of Africa, Spirit of the Old West and of course the famous Automotive Gallery.

The museum had also planned to open a natural history exhibit that included lifelike statues of animals from throughout the world in their natural ecosystems.

Other major events postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic include the Wheelchair Foundation's 20th anniversary celebration, which was originally scheduled to be held at the museum in April.

Officials added that museum memberships will be extended to cover this closure and any tickets that were purchased in advance will still be honored when restrictions are lifted.

"Take care of yourselves, your communities and your information intake -- make sure you’re following verified sources to help separate findings from feelings. As we all work to contain this outbreak, the museum extends its special appreciation to those in health care, medicine, research and other fields bravely leading the frontline response," museum officials said.

