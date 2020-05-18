 Contra Costa County eases restrictions for retail, other industries in latest health order | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Contra Costa County eases restrictions for retail, other industries in latest health order

Officials urge social distancing, safety protocols to protect employees, customers from potential COVID-19 exposure

Six Bay Area jurisdictions slightly relaxed the region's COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place order Monday, allowing multiple industries to resume operations and retail businesses to offer storefront pick-up.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties and the city of Berkeley announced the modifications to the order after multiple indicators showed recent progress toward curbing the spread of the virus.

Since the most recent modification of the stay-at-home order on May 4, new cases have remained static or decreased even as the region ramps up its testing capacity, hospitalizations are stable or declining, hospitals and health care facilities no longer face personal protective equipment shortages and all six jurisdictions have bolstered their contact tracing and case investigation abilities.

As a result, the manufacturing and warehousing industries will be allowed to resume operations. The six counties and one city will also allow the logistical operations in support of retail businesses to resume.

Businesses will still be required to follow local physical distancing and sanitization protocols to maintain worker and customer safety.

"We are counting on these businesses to consistently follow social distancing protocols and public health guidance to protect their employees and customers as these activities resume," the six jurisdictions said in a joint statement. "COVID-19 continues to pose a very significant risk to our communities, and that continued vigilance is necessary to ensure that we do not see an increase in spread as more activities resume."

Bay Area residents will still be required to wear face coverings in public and health officers across the region encourage members of the public to stay home as much as possible.

Retail curbside pickup

Contra Costa County residents will be able to buy retail goods from the curb starting Tuesday morning, county officials said Monday.

The relaxed restrictions take effect at 6 a.m.

Retailers may offer curbside sales and outdoor pickups thanks to progress residents have made in containing the coronavirus.

Certain safety measures must be taken by retailers so people don't get ill.

Retailers may not display goods for sale outside their store and customers may not enter the store or any mall area. Retailers must take reasonable precautions so that customers abide by social distancing requirements. The precautions include such things as marking places so customers stand six feet apart.

"While this is not a return to normal, it is one step in that direction," Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer, said.

Farnitano added that the effects of allowing curbside retailing will be monitored.

County officials are also allowing companies that make retail goods and ones that store and provide logistical support to operate. That's as long as they limit the number of employees in enclosed areas so employees can keep their distance from one another.

County officials said residents still must stay at home as much as they can, cover their mouth and nose when they leave home and maintain their distance from others.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Olia james
a resident of Blackhawk
11 hours ago

Good post shared Web Link

Posted by Bob
a resident of Walnut Creek
2 hours ago

Excess controls is what you get with the democrats running the state. It is interesting that the first three states to relax controls had Republican governors.

Posted by Pedro
a resident of Walnut Creek
28 minutes ago

It's about health...not politics Bob.

Posted by Brian RT
a resident of Walnut Creek
23 minutes ago

Hey Bob, those Republican states you speak of are also seeing one of the highest spike in hospitalization and death rates this week. This is where is insert a Pekosi clap gif for you.

