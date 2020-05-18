 Danville council to hear annual report from town's Maintenance Services Department | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, May 18, 2020, 3:43 pm

Danville council to hear annual report from town's Maintenance Services Department

Plus: County health official to provide update on local COVID-19 response

by Ryan J. Degan

Town maintenance will be the main topic of conversation during the Danville Town Council's meeting on Tuesday, a meeting headlined by an annual report from the community's Maintenance Services Department.

Set to be held remotely in order to reduce potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), town officials will meet on video teleconferencing application Zoom to review the Maintenance Services Department's activities over the past year, as well as its plans for the future.

"Maintenance Services ensures that town-owned facilities -- buildings, parks, roadsides, streets and street lights -- are maintained in a manner that enhances the quality of life for Danville residents," staff wrote in a report to the council.

According to maintenance staff, the department maintains and improves 105,000 square feet of town owned buildings and 250 acres of parks land, this in addition to the numerous roadways that comb throughout the town.

In other business during Tuesday's meeting, Contra Costa County deputy public health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli will be on hand to give a local update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order, Tuesday's meeting will be held remotely and available for viewing online. Interested residents can view the meeting live or via recording on the town's website or live on Zoom using the webinar ID: 870 3676 5672.

For audio access to the meeting by telephone, residents can call +1 (669) 900-6833, (888) 788-0099 (toll free) or (877) 853-5247 (toll free) using Webinar ID 870 3676 5672 when prompted.

Residents can have comments read into the record by the city clerk during the meeting by email to cityclerk@danville.ca.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include the agenda number in the email and should last no longer than three minutes.

The Danville council's meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

