San Ramon Planning Commission to review Crow Canyon Specific Plan progress

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to discuss the city's Crow Canyon Specific Plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, reviewing how city policies can best invigorate economic output in the area.

Pertaining to approximately 134 acres in northwest San Ramon, the Crow Canyon Specific Plan contains guidelines and policies for how the office and service commercial area should develop in a way that invigorates the area's economy, while still maintaining concentrated residential uses.

Originally adopted in 2006, the most recent update to the plan was approved by the San Ramon City Council on Sept. 10, 2019, with the hope that it would invigorate the area’s economy. According to city officials, Tuesday's meeting will provide an update on the status of the plan and give commissioners the opportunity to review its progress.

"While many aspects of the 2006 vision remain valid today, a number of factors have arisen in recent years that affect the potential buildout of the Plan area and its best fit within the larger community," San Ramon senior planner Cindy Yee wrote in a staff report.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic San Ramon City Hall is closed, meaning the Planning Commission's regular meeting will be held remotely on video teleconferencing application Zoom starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's Zoom account using the webinar ID 988 1763 3735, or listen in by calling +1 (669) 900-6833, (888) 788-0099 (toll free) or (877) 853-5247 (toll free).

Residents can have comments read into the record by emailing the commission at planningcommission@sanramon.ca.gov prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include "Public Comment 5/19/2020" in the email's subject line as well as the commenters name.