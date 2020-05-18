San Ramon Regional Medical Center celebrates National Nurses Week

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has stressed the capacity of healthcare workers and hospital resources throughout the country, San Ramon Regional Medical Center officials took some time to show its workers how much they are appreciated and held a special celebration for National Nurses Week.

Recognized nationally from May 6-12, San Ramon Regional celebrated National Nurses Week by issuing its Florence Nightingale Award, with this year's winner being longtime registered nurse Jodi Weyandt.

"National Nurses Week (is) a time to spotlight nurses for the wonderful work they do every day for patients and their families. Nurses are an integral part of our community and San Ramon Regional Medical Center is proud to celebrate their hard work during this recognition," hospital officials said in a statement.

Awarded every year to a nurse who best exemplifies the best attributes found in model nurses, 2020's Florence Nightingale Award winner has been described as being respected by her peers, her patients, physicians and staff from all areas of the hospital.

A registered nurse in the hospital’s post-anesthesia care unit, Weyandt's colleagues say she is caring, empathetic and a skilled worker who is committed to providing quality patient care every day.

“Jodi is truly dedicated to her patients’ care and well-being. She shows compassion and kindness to all her patients,” one anonymous coworker said. “Jodi is a team player and is well respected by her colleagues. She is one of a kind and a pleasure to work with.”

Hospital officials say Weyandt was nominated by her peers and selected by the hospital's nursing administration to receive the award.

Also in honor of Nurses Week, hospital officials awarded the first-ever Nursing Excellence Awards to Crissy Dunn, who can be found in the family birthing center, and Catrina Bechtold, a registered nurse in its emergency department.

“Crissy is a confident, compassionate nurse and an excellent leader. She has taught me so much and completely exemplifies every part of a nurse I hope to be,” said one colleague.

“Catrina is a role model for future nurses. Her positivity shines like a ray of sunshine. She is a beautiful reminder for me every day of the powerful impact of nursing care and the effects of human kindness,” another colleague added.

Hospital officials say Bechtold and Dunn have been friends since high school and both grew up wanting to be nurses. The duo remained close during their nursing careers and talk every day on their way home from work.

In a continuation of recognizing the hard work achieved by its employees, for the end of National Hospital Week (May 10-16) the hospital also published an appreciation video featuring a slew of local officials and administrators expressing their gratitude for all of the hard work hospital staff do.

"Truly we want to thank you every week and every day of the year because what you do day in and day out is so admirable and so appreciated and we're really lucky to have all of you on our team," San Ramon Regional CEO Ann Lucena said in the video. "Thank you for everything you do."

Other local leaders who were featured in the video include members of the hospital's Governing Board, San Ramon Rotary President Colette Lay, San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens, Congressman Eric Swalwell, State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Paige Meyer.

The full video spans under eight minutes and can be viewed on the San Ramon Regional Facebook page.