 Water quality: DSRSD aims to help local businesses safely reopen | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, May 18, 2020, 3:11 pm

Water quality: DSRSD aims to help local businesses safely reopen

Buildings that have been vacant or seen little use should take precautions with their water system

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Julia Baum / Pleasanton Weekly

With some businesses preparing to reopen or expand operations when the Alameda County health order is lifted, the Dublin San Ramon Services District wants to ensure that employers and their staff do so safely.

The water delivered by DSRSD "is disinfected, but not sterile," according to the agency. DSRSD said those managing and maintaining large buildings and campuses in their Dublin and San Ramon service areas "should take precautions to ensure the water in their buildings and on their campuses is safe."

Like any food or drink, water is also perishable, and with many businesses recently closed or minimally operating, has been sitting motionless in pipes and plumbing systems.

When water remains inactive in pipes, water heaters and storage tanks, officials said the disinfectant -- chlorine -- dissipates over time. Without chlorine residual in the water system, microorganisms like Legionella can grow inside, posing serious health risks. Protective film inside the pipes can also eroside, eventually dissolving the pipes themselves.

"Fortunately, water quality can be improved with proper cleaning and flushing of the entire plumbing system when a building or facility is returned to service after a prolonged closure," agency officials said.

Some advice for business owners planning to resume or expand operations includes flushing systems to clear out stagnant water as well as help clear any copper and lead leaching from older pipes. DSRSD said this step is "especially important for schools, gyms, hotels, factories, and other facilities that have complicated on-site water systems." Large buildings should also have a complete water management program for their on-site water system.

Thoroughly cleaning shower heads, faucets and other fixtures is also recommended. Managers and maintenance staff should also check the temperature settings for hot water heaters, and make sure tanks, cooling towers, hot tubs, ice machines, soda fountains, dishwashers and other plumbing equipment is safe for use.

For more information about COVID-19 precautions, contact Dan Martin, Water/Wastewater Systems Operations and Maintenance Supervisor, at 875-2367 or customerservice@dsrsd.com. Updates are available at www.dsrsd.com for updates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has advice on reopening buildings after prolonged shutdown or reduced operation at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html. Information on maintaining or restoring water quality in buildings with low or no use can be found on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website: www.epa.gov/coronavirus/information-maintaining-or-restoring-water-quality-buildings-low-or-no-use.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Sex Talk is Always Part of Couples Counseling . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,596 views

Sacramento legislators are getting serious about an ugly budget
By Tim Hunt | 8 comments | 1,281 views

View all local blogs
 
Graduation 2020

Celebrate Your Graduate!

Preserve this special moment in time. Honor and recognize your graduate’s achievements in a special designated ad.

Learn More