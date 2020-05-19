 San Ramon: Owner turns to food truck as alternative with restaurant opening postponed due to COVID-19 | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 19, 2020, 6:08 pm

San Ramon: Owner turns to food truck as alternative with restaurant opening postponed due to COVID-19

Restaurateur says brick-and-mortar location in City Center might not be able to open in summer as planned

by Ryan J. Degan

After having its brick-and-mortar opening postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, popular Indian street food restaurant Curry Up Now has found a creative solution to bring its food to San Ramon, offering a select menu through a food truck in Bishop Ranch.

Originally scheduled to open a permanent location in City Center Bishop Ranch this summer, restaurant owners are unsure of when they will be able to safely open the spot, so they turned to the food truck to offer residents the opportunity to sample a limited menu that highlights Curry Up Now's most popular dishes.

"We're doing really really well on that food truck; I think maybe we're going to get another food truck out there," Curry Up Now's founder and CEO, Akash Kapoor told DanvilleSanRamon.com after the food truck's opening. "I mean trucks are the soul of our business, right? That's how we started. It's part of our DNA."

Kapoor said when Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order was first issued in the beginning of March, the restaurant's permanent location had approximately six to eight weeks worth of construction left before it was ready to open. However, due the far-reaching effects of the virus, when construction is safe to resume, Kapoor estimates it will take 12 weeks for the restaurant to open.

Now Kapoor says he is worried about what reopening is going to look like and how his restaurant can do so in a safe and profitable way.

"We just spent a couple of million dollars building this space and we are going to be open with 25% capacity or 50%; are people even going to show up? So there's a little bit of insecurity there," he said. "It's a little hairy. I am actually of the opinion that we should delay as much as possible so then we can learn (the best way to do it)."

Curry Up Now's food truck will be parked in San Ramon at City Center Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, between the complex's Starbucks and Tender Greens, every weekday from 4:30-8:30 p.m.mResidents can order via walk-up, third-party delivery, or the Curry Up Now website.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

