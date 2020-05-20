Danville: Down Syndrome Connection holding online auction to support services

The Danville-based Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area has launched a virtual "Galactic Online Auction" to raise funds for its services, and residents are invited to bid on a variety of items in a safe and social distancing-conscience way.

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prevented many nonprofit organizations from holding special events and fundraisers for their various causes, Down Syndrome Connection staff have created the online Star Wars-themed auction as a way to support their mission in a socially responsible way.

"You are cordially invited to a spectacular week of online bidding," staff said in an email to supporters. "This interstellar week will have many exciting and amazing items fit for all Wookies."

Set to begin on Saturday and run through May 31, the online auction will offer more than 800 packages, events and items, participants can bid on.

Items include two nights at Hotel Becket in South Lake Tahoe, a private wine tasting, gift cards, fine art, a Disneyland getaway for four, a variety of tech devices, sweets from local bakeries and martial arts training courses to name a few.

Interested residents must first register on the group's website in order to begin bidding, and will need to set up an account that includes a valid credit card. Once registration is complete, bidders can begin searching for packages by name, number or category.

Located in Danville, Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area staff say the organization strives to empower and support people with Down syndrome, their families and the communities that serve them, "while fostering awareness and acceptance in all areas of life."

Learn more about the organization online at www.dscba.org.