Uploaded: Wed, May 20, 2020, 5:16 pm

Swalwell launches political action committee targeting key election races for Democrats

Remedy PAC aims to register voters, support candidates in 10 specific contests

by Julia Baum

Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) this week announced the launch of a political action committee that aims to register new voters and win key races around the country with the goal of expanding the Democratic House majority and take control of the U.S. Senate.

As part of its launch, Remedy PAC has released "29 Days: America's Lost Month," the first of several videos that feature testimonials from families of COVID-19 victims.

In a statement announcing the new PAC, Swalwell criticized President Donald Trump for not taking early action on the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "maddening to watch Republicans in the House and Senate cheer on Trump as he undermines doctors and scientists, wreaks vengeance against unbiased overseers, and puts big business ahead of our health and safety."

“More than 90,000 Americans have died so far because Donald Trump failed to act in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. They can’t vote this November, but we can,” Swalwell said.

Remedy PAC's list of candidates includes one incumbent and three challengers running for four Senate seats in Alaska, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, plus three more incumbents and three candidates seeking six House seats in California, Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma and Georgia.

“If Republicans in Congress refuse to hold Donald Trump accountable, we have only one option: to remove them at the ballot box,” Swalwell added. “We’ve picked 10 key House and Senate incumbents and candidates who will stand up for all Americans in our time of need. Remedy PAC will be the cure for what ails Congress."

For more information and to view “29 Days: America’s Lost Month,” visit RemedyPAC.com.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

