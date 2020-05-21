Danville police ask residents to help identify suspected thief

The Danville Police Department has issued an advisory requesting residents be on the lookout for a suspected thief located in downtown Danville.

Issued at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, police say the suspect was last seen in the area of Railroad and Prospect Avenues and requested that any resident who spots the suspect immediately contact police at 820-2144.

Police also released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black gloves and grey shorts.