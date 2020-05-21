News

Danville police ask residents to help identify suspected thief

Suspect was last seen in the area of Railroad and Prospect Avenues

by Ryan J. Degan

Uploaded: Thu, May 21, 2020, 1:03 pm

The Danville Police Department is on the lookout for a suspected thief seen in the photo above. (Photo courtesy Danville Police Department)

The Danville Police Department has issued an advisory requesting residents be on the lookout for a suspected thief located in downtown Danville.

Issued at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, police say the suspect was last seen in the area of Railroad and Prospect Avenues and requested that any resident who spots the suspect immediately contact police at 820-2144.

Police also released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black gloves and grey shorts.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville police ask residents to help identify suspected thief

Suspect was last seen in the area of Railroad and Prospect Avenues

by Ryan J. Degan /

Uploaded: Thu, May 21, 2020, 1:03 pm

The Danville Police Department has issued an advisory requesting residents be on the lookout for a suspected thief located in downtown Danville.

Issued at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, police say the suspect was last seen in the area of Railroad and Prospect Avenues and requested that any resident who spots the suspect immediately contact police at 820-2144.

Police also released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black gloves and grey shorts.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.