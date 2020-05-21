San Ramon: Clarkson to talk local response to coronavirus during virtual Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to hold his eighth virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, during which time he will meet with a collection of local leaders to provide an update on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic and answer a series of residents submitted questions.

For this week's breakfast, Clarkson will be joined by a collection of special guests including Mike Conklin, chairman and CEO of veteran support group Sentinels of Freedom, and Tyler Scott, lead pastor of Danville's Community Presbyterian Church (CPC).

"Many of our residents are actively supporting others and I think you will enjoy this week's guests," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Clarkson added that Conklin will be on hand to talk about the work his organization has been doing to support veterans during the ongoing pandemic, while Scott will review the CPC's efforts to actively support various nonprofits and the local food bank.

During Friday's meeting Clarkson will also once again be joined by Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate clinical professor of medicine, University of California, who will provide updates on testing, research and regional health orders, as well as Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen and San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, who will help answer resident-submitted questions.