San Ramon: Clarkson to talk local response to coronavirus during virtual Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to hold his eighth virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, during which time he will meet with a collection of local leaders to provide an update on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic and answer a series of residents submitted questions.
For this week's breakfast, Clarkson will be joined by a collection of special guests including Mike Conklin, chairman and CEO of veteran support group Sentinels of Freedom, and Tyler Scott, lead pastor of Danville's Community Presbyterian Church (CPC).
"Many of our residents are actively supporting others and I think you will enjoy this week's guests," Clarkson said in an email to residents.
Clarkson added that Conklin will be on hand to talk about the work his organization has been doing to support veterans during the ongoing pandemic, while Scott will review the CPC's efforts to actively support various nonprofits and the local food bank.
During Friday's meeting Clarkson will also once again be joined by Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate clinical professor of medicine, University of California, who will provide updates on testing, research and regional health orders, as well as Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen and San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, who will help answer resident-submitted questions.
Residents can submit questions via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.
Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's official YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using webinar ID 923 6209 4181.
Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in webinar ID 923 6209 4181, when prompted.
