SRVUSD selects Toronto's top administrator as superintendent finalist

According to SRVUSD officials, prior to his time at the Toronto District School Board -- which serves more than 247,000 students in 583 schools throughout Toronto -- Malloy was the director of education for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board for five years, where he was responsible for the education of 48,000 students in 113 schools.

"I was drawn to the SRVUSD because it was clear to me that in the SRVUSD, you put students first. I look forward to partnering and collaborating with all stakeholders as we work together to face the challenges and embrace the successes that are sure to come our way," he added.

"I am privileged and excited to have been selected as the finalist for the position of Superintendent of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District," Malloy said in a statement.

Officially announced as the finalist on Thursday, district officials say Malloy is a veteran educator with more than 30 years of experience, who currently serves as the director of education (superintendent) at the Toronto District School Board, the largest school district in Canada.

"Dr. Malloy quickly emerged as an outstanding candidate whose vast experience and strong leadership abilities will greatly benefit the students, families and employees of the SRVUSD, as we navigate a new path forward in education during these uncertain times," Marvel added. "The board thanks Rick Schmitt for his service to our District and looks forward to the next chapter for our schools under the stewardship of Dr. Malloy."

District officials added that Malloy has a proven track record of improving student achievement and well-being, as well as building public confidence. He also is a known advocate for all students and "is willing to confront racism, inequity and discrimination that can impede student learning."

Additionally, Malloy earned a B.A. in English from the University of Dayton, a Master of Education in guidance and counseling from Xavier University, a Master of Theological Studies from the University of St. Michael’s College and earned his Doctorate of Education from the University of Toronto.

Possessing an extensive amount of experience in both public and private education in the U.S. and Canada, Malloy began his career at Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio before serving as a teacher, guidance counselor and vice principal in the Toronto Catholic District School Board. After that he then served as superintendent of education at both the Durham Catholic District School Board and the York Region District School Board.

Pending final approval by the board at a future meeting, Malloy will replace Schmitt when her retires after four years in the SRVUSD in June. A hearing date for Malloy's proposed SRVUSD employment agreement, as well as contract details, have not yet been available.

SRVUSD selects Toronto's top administrator as superintendent finalist

John Malloy, Ed.D., currently serves as director of education at Toronto District School Board