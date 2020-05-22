Danville: Police arrest one suspected car thief; second remains at-large

The Danville Police Department remains on the look out for a suspected thief spotted in Danville on Thursday morning, and while town staff say officers have arrested his suspected associate, the other man is still at-large.

In an advisory warning issued by police at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, police provided a photo of the suspect and requested any resident with relevant information on the suspect immediately contact police at 820-2144, further adding that he was last seen in the area of Railroad and Prospect Avenues.

Police say the suspect was first spotted at the Extra Mile gas station on Hartz Avenue, after police received a "suspicious vehicle complaint." When the suspect was approached by police, he fled from the scene along with a suspected accomplice who would later be arrested.

While the unidentified suspect is still at-large, after a search police were able to find and arrest his suspected accomplice, identified by police as 29-year-old Concord resident Michael Nevis. Nevis was arrested on charges of stolen property regarding a Livermore case involving a stolen vehicle, and turned over to officers from the Livermore Police Department, who then booked him into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.