ACT/SAT tests no longer required for admission to UC schools

Required standardized testing has been suspended until at least fall 2024 for all freshman applicants to the University of California, university officials announced Thursday.

The change was unanimously approved the same day by the University of California Board of Regents. Freshman applicants will not have to take the SAT or ACT tests to be admitted.

University officials said a new test will be created that better assesses the knowledge needed to succeed as a student in the University of California system.

If the new test is not ready for fall 2025 admission, potential students will still not have to take the ACT or SAT.

In the Bay Area, the change will affect students applying for admission to the University of California at Berkeley. It also will impact students applying to the nearby University of California at Santa Cruz.