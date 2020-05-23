San Ramon council considering new policies for restaurants, businesses to operate outdoors

Provisions of the policy mandate that all outdoor activities be conducted on private property and not public space, all proposed seating and service areas will comply with social distancing requirements set by the county and state, and applicants are responsible for maintaining outdoor areas and ensuring they are free of litter.

"As conditions improve, it is anticipated that additional businesses will be allowed to reopen under modified operational conditions subject to social distancing protocols such as requiring personal protection devices (face masks), limiting building occupancy, and prohibiting large gatherings of people," San Ramon division manager Lauren Barr wrote in a staff report.

Set to be reviewed during the council's regular meeting on Tuesday, under the proposed policy, restaurants and businesses would be allowed to pursue additional outdoor activities for up to 120 days, allowing more businesses to reopen subject to social distancing requirements set by county and state officials.

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to discuss adopting an interim policy and waive application fees that would allow more restaurant seating and other business activities outdoors temporarily -- a move city officials say would help businesses respond to social distancing protocols from COVID-19 health orders.

* Addressing the continued growth of the city, the council is also set to review the next phase in annexation of the Dougherty Valley, with this most recent phase covering approximately 901.65 acres of land.

Residents can submit public comments via email to CityClerk@sanramon.ca.gov. Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 5/26/2020” in the subject line.

The City Council's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will be held remotely in order to adhere with Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 932 2234 9038.

Barr also noted that restaurants will still need to obtain and comply with any alcoholic beverage control permit for onsite consumption of alcohol.

City staff estimate that the project will cost $26.8 million including contingencies and increase the two agencies' ability to collaborate with one another.

Located at 2401 Crow Canyon Road, the proposed facility would include district administration for both agencies, the police department headquarters, an emergency operation center and a 9-1-1 communications center.

* Next up on Tuesday's agenda, city officials will review plans for a new headquarters facility that would be jointly shared by the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and San Ramon Police Department.

The 18th area set to be prezoned for annexation in the region, the newest segment is currently located within unincorporated Contra Costa County south of Bollinger Canyon Road along Dougherty Road.

According to associate planner Ryan Driscoll, proposed zoning for the area includes 94.43 acres for planned development, 32.26 acres as mixed-use, 18.80 acres for parks and recreation services, 5.21 acres as public and semi-public land, 77.24 acres as roadway and 673.71 acres as open space.

Residents can also submit public comments via email to CityClerk@sanramon.ca.gov, and are due no later than 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The council's special meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m. and can also be viewed on San Ramon's YouTube account or on Zoom using webinar ID 960 3436 3021.

* The council is also set to meet for a special meeting held prior to the start of their regular one, during which time city officials will review a number of San Ramon's fiscal policies, including its general fund reserve, pension funding and post-employment benefit policies.

* Then, San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens will be on hand to present the Distinguished Service Medal and Life Saving Ribbon to local heroes.

* The council is also set to officially recognize the week of May 17-23 as National Public Works Week and May 29 to June 4 as High School Senior Recognition Week.

San Ramon council considering new policies for restaurants, businesses to operate outdoors

Dougherty Valley annexation, joint police/fire headquarters, review of fiscal policies also on tap