Person dies in crash on I-680 in San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, May 24, 2020, 3:15 pm

One person was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 680 in San Ramon, the California Highway Patrol said.

(Courtesy of CHP)

The crash, reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday, occurred in the southbound lanes of I-680 about a quarter-mile north of the Bollinger Canyon Road offramp, the CHP said. One vehicle ended up in the far-right traffic lane, and the other on the right-hand shoulder. The victim was trapped in one of the vehicles when the CHP and paramedics arrived.

All southbound lanes of the freeway were opened by 9:45 p.m.

No other information about the collision or the vehicles' occupants was immediately available.

— Bay City News Service

