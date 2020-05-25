Commission to review plans for new Danville Town Hall

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to consider approving plans for renovations and new parking at the office building property the town bought last year to become the new Danville Town Hall.

Acquired by the town government for $12.75 million, the building at 500 La Gonda Way provided the opportunity for larger and more modern office space to accommodate the town offices and Danville Police Department, compared to the aging, smaller current town office site next-door at 510 La Gonda Way, town officials said at the time.

The 50,932-square-foot building has various office spaces but a nearly 11,000-square-foot portion originally set aside for a performing arts theater was never completed by the previous owner. Town officials propose to construct two stories of office space, plus a basement area, in that unfinished theater space (to be occupied primarily by the police department), according to town principal planner David Crompton.

Staff have worked out a plan to add more parking spaces at the property to accommodate the new Town Hall uses as well. The proposal involves acquiring excess Caltrans right-of-way on the east side of the site adjacent to the freeway off-ramp and/or retaining some of the town's 510 La Gonda Way parcel for parking.

Those moves will also allow the town to remove a restriction on the property that prevented concurrent operation of the office spaces and area reserved for the would-be theater because of parking limitations at the parcel, Crompton said.