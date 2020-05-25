News

Details emerge about fatal crash on freeway in San Ramon

40-year-old man from Concord killed Saturday evening

by Jeremy Walsh

Uploaded: Mon, May 25, 2020, 5:47 pm
A Concord man died in a solo-vehicle crash on Interstate 680 in San Ramon on Saturday night, according to new information from the California Highway Patrol.

The crash unfolded at 8 p.m. Saturday when a black 2003 GMC Yukon was traveling at an unknown speed in the express lane on I-680 southbound, just south of the Bollinger Canyon Road exit, according to the CHP.

For unknown reasons, the Yukon suddenly veered all the way to the right, across all lanes, and onto the right shoulder where it struck a tree, the CHP said.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Concord who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to the CHP. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Alcohol is being considered as a possible factor, based on witness and family statements, according to the CHP. The investigation is ongoing.

Initial reports indicated multiple vehicles were involved in the fatal crash, but the CHP confirmed on Monday morning that there was just the one vehicle.

