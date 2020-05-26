Blackhawk Grille closes for good after 30 years

After three decades of serving residents in Danville and the surrounding area, the Blackhawk Grille has permanently shut down, according to officials from the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber officials say full details on the closure of the site have not yet been made public, however the ongoing coronavirus health crisis has put a significant strain on the restaurant industry throughout the region.

"There is a lot of speculation surrounding Blackhawk Plaza. I do know that the catering arm for the Blackhawk Grille was doing very well and in turn there was a positive outlook for the restaurant but COVID-19 has gravely impacted the catering and events sectors of business statewide," said Zae Perrin, president and CEO of the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 3540 Blackhawk Plaza Circle in Danville, the restaurant had announced on March 17 that it would temporarily close due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, that closure has been extended permanently.

"Our top priority is the safety and wellness of our guests and staff. As we carefully monitor developments regarding COVID-19 (also known as Coronavirus), we remain diligent in following the requirements and recommendations from the CDC and California Department of Public Health. Out of an abundance of caution we are taking the step to close our restaurant until further notice," Blackhawk Grille staff said in a Facebook post on March 17. "We wish you and your family the very best."