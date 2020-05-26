Governor says hair salons can reopen in 47 counties; Contra Costa not on list

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that 47 counties across the state, including Solano and Napa counties in the Bay Area, can reopen hair salons and barbershops with strict public health and safety guidelines. Contra Costa County is not on the list.

Newsom said the relaxed COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place guidelines for salons and barbershops would apply to the state's 47 counties that have filed attestation forms with the California Department of Public Health, asserting that they meet minimum standards for factors like testing capacity and hospitalizations.

Counties with approved attestation forms are allowed to move further into the process of reopening their economies than other counties that have yet to stem the spread of the virus. The state has already allowed Napa and Solano counties to reopen certain businesses like dine-in restaurants, car washes, pet groomers and outdoor museums and shopping malls.

"We're moving forward," Newsom said. "We're not looking back but we are walking into the unknown, the untested, literally and figuratively."

Solano and Napa counties are the only Bay Area counties to have an attestation form approved by state public health officials, so far. Some large counties like San Diego and Sacramento have also been approved to accelerate their shelter-in-place modifications, but much of the Bay Area is still required to reopen at a slower pace, for now.