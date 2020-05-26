Local leaders, advocates to talk long-term challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

A group of local leaders and advocates are set to discuss the long-term and far-reaching effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic later this week, when they gather for a virtual panel titled, "Thinking About Our Post-Pandemic World: Ensuring a Just Recovery for Contra Costa County."
To be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley, climate crisis action group 350 Contra Costa and the Contra Costa County Library System, the online panel on Thursday (May 28) will consist of four local leaders talking about how both the pandemic and related economic crisis is unfolding, and how it relates to a "deepening climate emergency and extreme inequality," organizers said.
Library officials said solution-finding for long-term challenges will be the main focus of the talk, with panelists discussing questions such as:
* How can local communities in Contra Costa prepare and support a recovery that accelerates moving toward a healthier, more equitable and clean-energy future?
* How do we ensure that the communities most vulnerable and impacted by COVID-19 participate in and are a key part of the recovery?
* What can we do, as leaders and community members, to support transformative solutions to our social, environmental and economic challenges?
Panelists will include Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis, who is currently serving her first term on the Board of Supervisors, representing the communities of Blackhawk, Diablo and the Tassajara Valley; Cynthia Mahoney, a leader with Citizens Climate Lobby and a co-founder of Climate Health Now; Mariana Moore, director of the Ensuring Opportunity to End Poverty in Contra Costa initiative; and Beth Sawin, a biologist with a Ph.D. from MIT, and the co-founder and co-director of the internationally recognized think tank, Climate Interactive.
"Thinking About Our Post-Pandemic World: Ensuring a Just Recovery for Contra Costa County" will be held virtually at 3 p.m. on May 28. Interested residents can view the meeting on video teleconferencing application Zoom or on the Contra Costa County Library's YouTube channel.
A recording of the discussion will also be available the following day on the Contra Costa County Library Facebook page and on the Library's YouTube channel.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.