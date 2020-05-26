Local leaders, advocates to talk long-term challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

A group of local leaders and advocates are set to discuss the long-term and far-reaching effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic later this week, when they gather for a virtual panel titled, "Thinking About Our Post-Pandemic World: Ensuring a Just Recovery for Contra Costa County."

To be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley, climate crisis action group 350 Contra Costa and the Contra Costa County Library System, the online panel on Thursday (May 28) will consist of four local leaders talking about how both the pandemic and related economic crisis is unfolding, and how it relates to a "deepening climate emergency and extreme inequality," organizers said.

Library officials said solution-finding for long-term challenges will be the main focus of the talk, with panelists discussing questions such as:

* How can local communities in Contra Costa prepare and support a recovery that accelerates moving toward a healthier, more equitable and clean-energy future?

* How do we ensure that the communities most vulnerable and impacted by COVID-19 participate in and are a key part of the recovery?