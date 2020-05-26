Pleasanton Weekly to resume print edition on June 5

With businesses slowly restarting operations over the next few weeks, the Pleasanton Weekly will resume its weekly print edition next Friday, June 5, Weekly Publisher Gina Channell announced today.

The Weekly has published the news entirely online and in its daily Express email news digest since March 20 when businesses were ordered to close and residents were directed to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were committed to reporting on the coronavirus crisis online, but could not afford the additional financial losses from printing and distributing the paper without any revenue to pay for it,” Channell said.

When the COVID-19 crisis struck, many readers stepped up to help the Weekly. Hundreds became subscribing members and others made one-time contributions.

“We are humbled by your support of the local journalism the Weekly provides the community,” Channell said.