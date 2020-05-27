News

District releases instructions for pickup, dropoff of items at school sites

Students encouraged to return district-owned items, retrieve personal items from lockers and desks

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, May 27, 2020, 8:30 pm
With summer vacation rapidly approaching, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District has issued a plan for students to safely pick up items they left at school and return items that belong to the district.

The delivery and retrieval of items began on Tuesday, with each school site providing families and students with details about exact dates and times via email. Students are required to carefully follow these guidelines in order to ensure as safe a process as possible.

Students who have rented laptops in order to conduct remote learning, if students are currently using district-issued laptops are returning to a school in the fall, they are welcome to keep the laptop for use over the summer. Students who are not returning, however, will need to return their laptop, along with other items which belong to the district such as books and hot spots, at their designated school site.

District officials say some of the other items students may need to return include school library books, teacher classroom library books, classroom supplies, musical instruments, non-consumable textbooks, athletic uniforms and equipment, band uniforms and any other property that belongs to SRVUSD.

Middle and high school students or their families will need to bring their student IDs in order to collect belongings left in lockers, desks and classrooms at their school sites.

Finally, district officials remind residents that safety is their top priority and all visitors will need to maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart from others at all times and wear masks when on campus.

