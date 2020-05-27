DSRSD proposes board veteran to fill late director's vacant seat

A proposed appointment to complete the term of late Dublin San Ramon Services District Director Madelyne "Maddi" Misheloff will be up for a vote at next Tuesday's regular board meeting.

Misheloff, who died last month from bladder cancer, was scheduled to be up for re-election this November. She was originally appointed to a vacant board position in October 2015 before being voted to a full term in the general election the following year.

Former DSRSD director and area resident Dwight L. "Pat" Howard has been recommended by the board to fill the vacant position until the general election in November. First elected to the board in 2004 and eventually serving as board president, Howard decided two years ago to not run for re-election and was succeeded by current Director Ann Marie Johnson.

The district said on its website that "any and all deliberations leading up to the appointment to fill the vacancy on the Board will occur in open session at the regular board meeting" on June 2. Due to pandemic restrictions, the meeting will take place online.

