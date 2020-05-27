'Reimagine the world of dining out' during Glazer's virtual town hall

Learn about how local restaurants are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they're adjusting to the shelter order during a virtual town hall with State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) on Thursday.

The May 28 event, which can be streamed online or heard over the phone starting at 3 p.m., will feature renowned dining consultant Paul Pruitt leading a remote panel discussion on "reimagining the world of dining out."

"As Californians continue to shelter in place, restaurants have had to devise creative services to stay afloat, such as curbside service and delivery," Glazer said in a statement. "Some cities have explored closing off streets to allow dining with appropriate social distancing. In short, restaurants are having to re-imagine how to serve their customers and what restaurants will look like in the foreseeable future."

Special guests who will address these issues include Walnut Creek Mayor Loella Haskew; Pleasanton restaurateur Ed Westmoreland (owner of Eddie Papa's); Lynn Tei, co-owner of Zephyr's Grill & Bar in Livermore; and Matt Sutton, senior VP of government affairs for the California Restaurant Association.

A recording will also be available on Glazer's website after the meeting, where users can also find 18 previously recorded town hall events covering coronavirus-related topics including: hospital capacity and preparedness, school shutdowns, small business relief, pet safety, and food and grocery supply chain and product shortages.