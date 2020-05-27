School board OKs 2.56% raises for executive cabinet, management staff

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education approved plans to award its executive cabinet, administrative staff and confidential employees a retroactive 2.56% pay raise, as well as a plan to reduce district expenditures by $8 million, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
District officials said that the pay raises -- which will retroactively go into effect in July 2019 -- in line with the district's policy of granting the same salary and benefits increases across the board for all district employees.
Since the district already approved the 2.56% salary increase for union teachers and classified personnel, the board chose to follow its longstanding policy and extend the raise to its assistant principals and principals, executive cabinet members and the superintendent.
"This is really based on the fundamental value in our school district of fairness," board member Rachel Hurd said ahead of the board's unanimous vote during the online-only meeting Tuesday night.
"The phrase 'me too' was used in some of the emails I received in a way that was not necessarily so flattering but I would like to frame in another way," she said. "It's that we value every single one of our employees, so the raise that is negotiated for one group is shared and given to every other group."
"I don't believe it would be fair to ask our principals and our assistant principals and our other administrators to not be compensated for this year," Hurd added.
The total cost of the increases (salary and benefits) for the executive cabinet, and management and confidential employees are $41,100 and $461,476, respectively.
For Superintendent Rick Schmitt, who is retiring June 30, that means his base salary for his final year is retroactively raised to $357,832.
For the rest of Schmitt's executive cabinet, their new 2019-20 salaries is $261,593 for deputy superintendent of educational services Toni Taylor (who retired midyear), $262,186 for assistant superintendent of facilities and operations Gary Black (who is retiring June 30), $237,810 for assistant superintendent of human resources Keith Rogenski, $226,486 for chief business officer Greg Medici and $226,486 for assistant superintendent of educational services Christine Huajardo (who succeed Taylor, in a restructured position, midyear).
The district's bargaining team originally reached a tentative labor agreement with its teacher's union, the San Ramon Valley Education Association, on March 10 -- one day prior to the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 had reached pandemic proportions. That agreement included a salary increase akin to the 2.56% that has since been extended to unionized classified workers as well as management and confidential employees and the superintendent's executive cabinet.
"What I've seen with our management and confidential employees, they've waited to last to make sure that all of our other employees have been taken care of throughout collective bargaining agreements. They've been waiting as long as any of them and longer than most of them," board member Ken Mintz said.
"Yes, there are management employees that are making more than teachers in the classroom, just like any other leadership structure there is increased responsibility and there is compensation for different levels of responsibility," he added.
During Tuesday's meeting board members said they received hundreds of emails from residents, many of whom took issue with the timing of the raise given that the Contra Costa County Office of Education had required that the district reduce expenditures by $8 million -- due to concerns about future structural deficits in the SRVUSD budget in light of costs from the salary bumps for unionized employees.
The county office submitted a plan to help the board reach this number that includes reducing certified employees by 34 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, eliminating 10 FTE classified employee positions, decreasing district business office expenditures, and reducing spending by the cabinet and individual school sites.
"CCCOE has serious concerns regarding the financial condition of the district, due to the additional ongoing costs proposed by the settlement agreements and the district's projection of a negative multi-year ending balance, being further compounded by developing economic events," Medici said in a staff report.
Comments
Danville
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Reportedly, more than 300 e-mails and electronic "speaker card" comments related to this set of 2.56% raises were transmitted to the SRVUSD School Board or separately to individual Board members. Below is the comment I filed, now in very slightly amended form:
I recommend rejection and re-negotiation of the 11-month retroactive (but ongoing) base salary increases for Tier IV certificated and confidential employees, expecting to enlarge those salaries to a range of $226,486 to $357,832, while adding a new contract for yet another Assistant Superintendent — in the present case, an Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations and Facilities.
The extraordinary $357,832 figure is that of outgoing Superintendent Schmitt, who had to apologize publicly last month for the grossly irresponsible behavior of administrators and some still-in-place teaching staff members in the outrageously biased treatment of now former student Nathaniel Yu — an apology that was part of the large-dollar settlement with Mr. Yu and his family.
The present salary of California’s governor, reportedly the highest of any governor in these United States, is $210,000 for 2020. Mr. Schmitt, administering a school district rather than the nation’s most populous state, is to be paid nearly $148,000 more than the governor.
Additionally, every one of the administrator salaries under discussion in agenda items 10.1 through 10.5 already exceeds that of the governor.
Meanwhile, you are also considering how to reduce the coming academic year’s expenditures by some $8 million, due at least in part to the base-pay increases you’ve already approved — and coincidentally equal to the amount your insurers are paying as a settlement in the tragic death of Ben Curry.
The further context is a period of tremendous frustration and economic hardship for many or most families in the San Ramon Valley — i.e., the people whose taxes pay for the generous salaries and benefits of the School District’s administrators, teachers, counselors, and other staff personnel.
The salary increases at issue this evening, when the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the livelihood of some and substantially diminished the incomes of many others, with unknown further consequences yet to come, represent yet another instance of shocking tone deafness.
If you vote to approve agenda items 10.1 through 10.5, you will place yourselves among the none so deaf as those who WILL not hear, and none so blind as those who WILL not see.
So again, I recommend rejection of the salary increases under consideration. The existing salary and benefit levels are already unduly and disproportionately generous.
Danville
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
The School Board also considered a resolution of support for the so-called "Schools and Communities First" Initiative, which will appear on November's ballot. This measure would remove Prop. 13 reassessment tax-limitation protections from California's commercial and industrial properties. I submitted a comment on this resolution as well:
I recommend additionally the outright rejection of Resolution 84/19-20.
At best, the resolution is premature, as was the case on February 11, when a previous version of the resolution was considered.
Prematurity is even more the case now than three months ago, as local businesses and their employees are all under exponentially more difficult circumstances now than then.
As is, some pandemic-affected businesses will never re-open. Others will do so with reduced staff and other trying circumstances, and hope they can somehow survive. The full extent of economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, let alone the impact upon physical and emotional health, is yet to be quantified.
Board Member Hurd was correct in her February 11 assessment of the situation, when she observed with grave concern (a) that California’s taxation levels are already among the highest in the country; (b) that Sunset Development and those who rent offices in that space — along with all the other commercial and industrial properties in the District, and including their employees — deserve your respect and consideration of their needs and concerns; and (c) that listening to the interests of “hardworking people that run businesses that pay the bills for their family, and also businesses that draw students to this community” is not “being rude, or irresponsible, or disrespectful.”
As is, California’s problematic business climate drives some job maintainers away and discourages some would-be job creators from locating here.
So again, I urge you to avoid the obvious, cynical tone deafness that would accompany your approval of Agenda Item 10.7 — that instead you vote NOT to approve that resolution.
-------------------------------
The 2.56% raises were approved, unfortunately. For now, the Board tabled the resolution aimed at undermining Prop. 13, however.
Danville
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Definition of Oxymoron - 2.56% pay raise, as well as reduce district expenditures by $8 million.
The teachers deserve more than the raise that they received. They are the ones who interact and education our children day in and day out. Meanwhile the district leadership appears to be protected by the Board. It is time to identify these board members and remove them. They have made poor decision after poor decision with many of their hirings and their free spending of our tax money on these upper management hires.